Chairman of Caucasus Muslim ’ Board praises Kazakhstan’s contribution to development of dialogue of religions and civilizations
13 September 2022, 14:55

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Muslim Board of the Caucasus, who arrived in Kazakhstan for the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, Akorda press service informs.

During the meeting, the sides agreed that the inter-confessional dialogue is an important tool of a joint search for the ways of uniting the international community.

The Kazakh Leader expressed confidence that the Congress of the world’s spiritual leaders will contribute to the common unification in face of global challenges and will also help strengthen the interethnic accord, peace and stability.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized the importance of strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation among the fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the Muslim Board of the Caucasus positively assessed the results of the recent visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Baku and emphasized Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of the dialogue of civilizations and religions.


Photo: akorda.kz




