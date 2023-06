Chair of highways committee of Kazakh Industry Ministry named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister decreed to appoint Tolegen Abdullin as a chairman of the highways committee, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1982 in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Financial Academy JSC.

Since January this year he acted as the deputy chairman of the highways committee.