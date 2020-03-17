Go to the main site
    Certain categories of SMEs to receive tax incentives - Minister Dalenov

    17 March 2020, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cabinet is planning to provide tax incentives for certain groups of small and medium enterprises, Kazinform quotes Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov as saying at the Government’s online session today.

    As the Minister said, the number of audits of small businesses will be reduced in the current period. As for micro- and macro-businesses, the moratorium on their audit has already entered into force.

    «The Government plans to provide tax incentives for certain categories of SMEs. I mean retail outlets, cinemas, exhibitions and sports facilities. This group of SMEs as well as individual entrepreneurs will be exempted from the property tax for one year,» Minister Dalenov noted.

    He added that agro-industrial enterprises will be exempted from the value-added tax on import of biological assets which include cattle and pedigree chicks. Almost 7,000 agricultural producers will be freed from paying land tax. In addition, those individual entrepreneurs working in a standard mode will be exempted from taxes too.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

