Ceremony of raising State flag of Kazakhstan takes place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

«Today, Kazakhstan marks the State holiday – the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan. To celebrate the solemn occasion the ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place within the ethno-memorial complex Atameken,» reads the official account of the TV and Radio Company of the Kazakh President.

After the ceremony the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played.



