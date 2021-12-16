Go to the main site
    Ceremony of raising State flag of Kazakhstan takes place in Nur-Sultan

    16 December 2021, 15:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

    «Today, Kazakhstan marks the State holiday – the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan. To celebrate the solemn occasion the ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place within the ethno-memorial complex Atameken,» reads the official account of the TV and Radio Company of the Kazakh President.

    After the ceremony the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Events Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
