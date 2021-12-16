Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ceremony of raising State flag of Kazakhstan takes place in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 December 2021, 15:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

«Today, Kazakhstan marks the State holiday – the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan. To celebrate the solemn occasion the ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place within the ethno-memorial complex Atameken,» reads the official account of the TV and Radio Company of the Kazakh President.

After the ceremony the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played.


Events   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
