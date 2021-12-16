Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ceremony of laying flowers at Tauelsizdik monument takes place in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 December 2021, 14:09
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev, reps of public organizations and participants of the 1986 December events laid flowers at the Taulesizdik (Independence) monument, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan was also attended by deputy mayor of Almaty, governors, reps of pubic organizations, and citizens.

The ceremony of laying flowers at the Tauelsizdik monument was joined by the 1986 December events, party and civil society reps, veterans of the Afghan war as well as victims of the Chernobyl accident, members of the People’s Assembly, reps of ethno-cultural organizations, and the youth wing of Nur Otan Party.

Notably, the Taulesizdik (Independence) monument was unveiled in the Republic Square on 16 December 1996 in accordance with the decree by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Honored architect Shota Valikhanov who is the offspring of Shokan Ualikhanov led the group of authors of the monument.

