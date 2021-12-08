Ceremony of awarding Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of awarding the Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant with the participation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant was established in accordance with the task of the Head of State and as part of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. Young people aged 14-29 can vie for the grant. The best 30 projects are to win KZT3mln each.

The grants are given out on a competitive basis to carry out new ideas and initiatives by Kazakhstanis in the following areas: science, culture, information technology, business, and media.



