Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Ceremony of awarding Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicks off

    8 December 2021, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of awarding the Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant with the participation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant was established in accordance with the task of the Head of State and as part of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. Young people aged 14-29 can vie for the grant. The best 30 projects are to win KZT3mln each.

    The grants are given out on a competitive basis to carry out new ideas and initiatives by Kazakhstanis in the following areas: science, culture, information technology, business, and media.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year