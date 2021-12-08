Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Ceremony of awarding Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicks off

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 December 2021, 11:09
Ceremony of awarding Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of awarding the Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant with the participation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant was established in accordance with the task of the Head of State and as part of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. Young people aged 14-29 can vie for the grant. The best 30 projects are to win KZT3mln each.

The grants are given out on a competitive basis to carry out new ideas and initiatives by Kazakhstanis in the following areas: science, culture, information technology, business, and media.


President of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar