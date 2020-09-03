Centres of national handicraftsmanship to open in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Centres of national handicraftsmanship will open in the regions of Kazakhstan,» Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Nurgissa Daueshov told a briefing.

The centres are called to boost children’s and youth creative potential, to let them learn handicraftsmanship fundamentals, to promote national arts and crafts, and revive national cultural identity.

Today it is planned to open one of such complexes in Zhambyl region. The craftsmanship centre will also open at the Tourism and Hospitality University in Turkestan.