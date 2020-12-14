Go to the main site
    Centre of Kazakh Culture opened in Toronto

    14 December 2020, 14:30

    TORONTO. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Centre of Kazakh Culture and Kazakhstanis in Canada was opened at the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Toronto. Official opening was organised on the occasion of the 29th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov in his welcoming speech congratulated diaspora on the long-awaited opening of the Kazakh Cultural Centre and noted the special importance of this event in the year of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasyr al-Farabi, 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayuly and 90th anniversary of the composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the Embassy opened the Centre for representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and Kazakhstanis living in different cities of Canada, as well as for Canadians who would like to get more deeply acquainted with the language, culture, traditions and customs of the Kazakh people.

    In addition to learning the Kazakh language and culture, the Centre will host various events aimed at bringing together and uniting our compatriots in Canada.

    During the opening ceremony, honored singer (artist) of the Kazakh SSR Marat Maksutov performed by singing songs of the great poet Abai and made the guests cry. The representative of the Kazakh diaspora, singer Aliya Sedekkyzy impressed the participants of the event with her nightingale voice, and the dombra player Kyranbek Altanuly conveyed the spirit of the wide Kazakh steppe with his virtuoso playing and singing on dombra. Children of representatives of the Kazakh diaspora read Abai's poems in Kazakh, English, French and Russian.

    Video of the opening ceremony can be viewed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/357100411591432/posts/737033083598161/ .

    For reference: according to various estimates, currently the number of the Kazakh diaspora in Canada is more than 12 thousand people. Most of them live in the major cities of Canada - Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Culture
