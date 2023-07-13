Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum themed Asia in the changing world: agenda of the future kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu thanked the experts convened in Astana to discuss political and economic issues in Asia and bring forward their proposals. The minister read out the President’s address to those present.

In his address the President stressed that the world is facing today unprecedented challenges. The world faces global economic instability and aggravation of geopolitical tension. All these problems lead to uncertainty and other ideological consequences. However large-scale crises open opportunities for the world community, including Asia. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is crucial to concentrate orchestrated efforts on constructive ideas and fresh approaches to create a safer and more just world. «That’s why political analysts, economists, leading experts, well-known expert centres and scientific research institutions play a decisive role in this process, the letter reads.

The forum brings together over 60 experts from Asian countries.

It is organized by Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President and Kazakh Foreign Ministry.