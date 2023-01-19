Central Asian nations showcase their culture in Brussels

19 January 2023, 10:32

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM On Tuesday a solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Central Asian nations and the European Union «Connectivity in Central Asia» took place at the European External Action Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was organized by the secretariat of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia with the active support of the permanent representations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to the EU.

The goal of the solemn event was to display the magnificence of the rich culture of Central Asian countries, their art, music, and ethnic cuisine.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the EU.

European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino also took part in the event.

Exhibitions of photographs, paintings, handiworks, traditional clothing, and nomadic household items representing the historical and present-day Silk Road were featured there.

The guests have been treated to Central Asia’s ethnic cuisine.

Addressing those gathered Ms. Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, said that the event is of great importance. First of all, she highlighted joint preparations of all five representations of Central Asian countries to the EU.

In his turn, head of the Kazakh Representation to the EU Margulan Baimukhan said that for the past 30 years the countries of Central Asia and Kazakhstan, in particular, established solid friendly relations with the EU based on mutual trust, respect, and common interests.

Photo: gov.kz