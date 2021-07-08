Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Central Asian foreign ministries discuss Afghan peace process, security

    8 July 2021, 20:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online meeting of the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with the participation of the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia took place on July 7. Special Representatives of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan Talgat Kaliyev represented Kazakhstan at the meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting discussed the prospects to ensure peace and economic growth in Afghanistan, opportunities for developing interaction in political, trade and economic, transit and transport spheres as well as the security issues in the region and future political system after the withdrawal of the NATO and USA coalition forces.

    Mr. Kaliyev expressed support for the international efforts aimed at agreement between all sides of the peace process in Afghanistan and its systematic integration into economic process in Central Asia.

    Following the meeting the participants stressed the importance to settle the situation and ensure stability in the country. The joint statement encouraging the peace process aimed at establishing peace, unifying the people, democratizing the society, and prosperity of Afghanistan was adopted.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Uzbekistan World News Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued