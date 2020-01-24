Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Central Asian FMs to sign ecological declaration in Berlin

    24 January 2020, 18:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will pay a visit to Germany on January 28, Kazinform reports.

    According to official spokesperson of the ministry Aibek Smadiyarov, in Berlin Minister Tileuberdi will participate in the conference focusing on the presentation of the Green Central Asia project initiated by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

    Attending the conference will be Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan as well as reps of international organizations and research institutes.

    Following the results of the conference the participants are set to sign the joint declaration on joint efforts to solve ecological problems in the Central Asian region.

    On the sidelines of the conference Minister Tileuberdi will hold bilateral meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas and Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier to discuss the most pressing issues of Kazakh-German cooperation and implementation of the agreements reached last December during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Germany.

    While in Berlin, Minister Tileuberdi is also going to meet with German businessmen.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Germany Central Asia Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    Kazakhstan's role is to promote a more equilibrate socioeconomic situation in Central Asia – Tiberio Graziani
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11