Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Central Asian FMs to sign ecological declaration in Berlin

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 January 2020, 18:47
Central Asian FMs to sign ecological declaration in Berlin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will pay a visit to Germany on January 28, Kazinform reports.

According to official spokesperson of the ministry Aibek Smadiyarov, in Berlin Minister Tileuberdi will participate in the conference focusing on the presentation of the Green Central Asia project initiated by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Attending the conference will be Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan as well as reps of international organizations and research institutes.

Following the results of the conference the participants are set to sign the joint declaration on joint efforts to solve ecological problems in the Central Asian region.

On the sidelines of the conference Minister Tileuberdi will hold bilateral meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas and Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier to discuss the most pressing issues of Kazakh-German cooperation and implementation of the agreements reached last December during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Germany.

While in Berlin, Minister Tileuberdi is also going to meet with German businessmen.


Kazakhstan and Germany   Central Asia   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital