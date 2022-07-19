Qazaq TV
Central Asian FMs set to meet in Kyrgyzstan
19 July 2022 13:32

Central Asian FMs set to meet in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – A meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries are expected to convene in the city of Cholpon Ata on July 20, Kazinform has learned from the press servie of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

Chaired by the Kyrgyz side, the event will be attended by Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi as well as his Tajik, Turkmen, and Uzbek counterparts.

During the meeting, the Central Asian foreign ministers will discuss the preparations for the upcoming 4th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon Ata set to be held on July 21, the agenda of the meeting and drafts of final documents of the summit.


Photo: mfa.gov.kg


