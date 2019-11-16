Go to the main site
    Central Asian FMs meet in Tashkent

    16 November 2019, 13:49

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the preparations for the upcoming second Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Tashkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The foreign ministers substantively examined the agenda, draft joint statements and the rules of the upcoming consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia. The state and prospects of further strengthening regional cooperation were also discussed.

    An important common achievement in the Central Asian direction was the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian State which was held on March 15, 2018 in Nur-Sultan under the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi noted in his speech that the development of comprehensive cooperative ties with the countries of Central Asia and the strengthening of the importance of the region are among the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

    The meeting participants thanked the Uzbek side for the high-quality organization of the event and the efforts of Uzbekistan aimed at further developing regional integration.

    Alzhanova Raushan

