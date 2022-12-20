Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in various spheres, State Counsellor Erlan Karin said taking the floor at the 1st Central Asian Media Forum being held in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the cooperation between the Central Asian countries has been actively developing in recent years.

«The consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian countries gave a special impetus to it. Today, Central Asia has turned into an independent region. This is a result of our common aspiration to demonstrate our regional identity and to form a common cultural space. We should deepen this interaction,» he said.

In this context, he highlighted the importance of strengthening ties in media, cultural-humanitarian sphere and soci-political life.

«Regional identity and integrity are developed and strengthened thanks to such meetings. Kazakhstan is ready to support work in this area and implement various initiatives. Today’s media forum in Astana proves it. Therefore, I hope the ideas announced during the Forum will meet the common interests of the Central Asian states,» he concluded.



