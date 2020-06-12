Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Central Asian countries debate security coop issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 June 2020, 19:00
Central Asian countries debate security coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev participated in the online sitting of the Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia and Afghanistan initiated by the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian and Tuula Yrjölä, the Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre (CPC), attended the sitting.

Those attending discussed current trends and events linked to security in the region, pressing issues of regional cooperation. Great attention was paid to national initiatives and suggestions on how to overcome the pandemic crisis. Ashikbayev presented the country’s post-crisis development vision and measures taken to fight against COVID-19, its impact. As stated there, Kazakhstan renders all-around support to its partners in Central Asia and UN international initiatives. He urged Central Asian partners to support Kazakhstani initiatives called to strengthen regional security cooperation and implement SDG in CA and Afghanistan.

The UN, OSCE and EU representatives positively assessed cooperation of Central Asian nations and Afghanistan in negotiating negative effects of the pandemic.

As earlier reported, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the foundation of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia in December 2007. There are three such centres in the world, one in Central Asia and two in Africa.


Foreign policy    Central Asia   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital