    Central Asia witnesses serious transformation in gender equality sector – Aida Balayeva

    19 June 2023, 14:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Efforts of active women of the Central Asian region for the sake of gender equality is the key mission of our dialogue, deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva said at the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia event in Astana on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Balayeva, nowadays the Central Asian region witnesses a serious transformation in the sphere of gender equality and women leadership thanks to a constant dialogue.

    «Integration and efforts of active women of the Central Asian region for the sake of gender equality is the key mission of that dialogue,» Balayeva said at the event, adding that the dialogue unites the brightest leaders of female business community, scientific circles and non-governmental sector.

    Aida Balayeva called on women to unite the efforts to tackle numerous issues to improve the quality of life of the families amid the global and regional challenges.

    She reminded of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demography Policy established in Kazakhstan to solve the most pressing issues.

    The Dialogue of Women of Central Asia first-ever event themed ‘Role of Women in Innovation and Technology Development’ was organized with the support of the UN.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

