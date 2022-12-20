Central Asia’s regional identity is at the stage of formation – Kyrgyz Sec of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov

20 December 2022, 14:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic Suyunbek Kasmambetov took the floor at the ongoing 1st Central Asian Media Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

‘It is symbolic that at the end of this uneasy year, we have gathered in the hospitable city of Astana. Immediately, after the USSR collapse, five countries of the Central Asian region began to actively build their own development models and determine their strategic goals. It is a complicated way. Frankly speaking, regional identity was swept under the carpet, since the countries were addressing their internal problems,» Suyunbek Kasmambetov said.

He noted that the Central Asian region is represented today as a unified participant of dialogue platforms.

«We interact with all external players, having interest in Central Asia. They are China, Türkiye, Russia, European Union, the U.S., India, Japan, Korea, and Iran. The main problem is that all of them have their own vision of the region. We do not have such a common vision. As a region, we are moving under others’ agenda,» the speaker said.

He spoke also on the aspect of integration, regional identity of Central Asian states, and awareness of common cultural heritage.

«We have common geography, common language roots, history, culture, and religion. Our regional identity is at the stage of formation now. In 30 years, we have not become a geopolitical entity yet. Therefore, we need to realize our common cultural roots. This issue should thoroughly discussed with the participation of intellectual communities,» he added.