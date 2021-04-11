Central Asia’s largest tourist complex unveils in Turkistan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM An official opening of the Central Asia’s largest tourist complex Keruen Sarai took place in Turkestan, the Kazakh PM’s press service reports.

The investment project was fulfilled by Turkestan Tourism City Company. Its construction began in December 2019. The multifunctional tourist complex is stretching over 20.5 ha in the Azret Sultan culture reserve in front of Yassawi Mausoleum.

More than 4,000 permanent jobs were created there. The complex boasts the street of craftsmen of the Silk Road era, a 'flying theatre', an amphitheater, an Eastern Bazaar, hotels and restaurants, SPAs and a fitness centre, a cinema hall, and a family entertainment centre.

The unique complex is called to become one of the largest sightseeing sites.

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Turkestan region Governor Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raimkulova took part in the opening.

Besides, Mamin visited the Kazakh Music Drama Theatre, the Regional Universal Research Library, and other investment projects of the city