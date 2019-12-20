Go to the main site
    Central Asia’s Got Talent grand finale to take place Dec 22

    20 December 2019, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Asia’s Got Talent grand finale will take place on December 22.

    Khabar TV Channel of Kazakhstan will broadcast live the grand finale of the grandiose talent show of Central Asia. The grand prize for the winner is KZT 10,000,000, it said in a statement.

    You can watch all the auditions on its YouTube Channel.

    The show enters its finale with 12 contestants from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

    Central Asia’s Got Talent is broadcast in four countries.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

