Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-11-13сдальнейшимпонижением℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues

    25 December 2022, 14:45

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia–Japan Dialogue (DCAJ), in which Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were also represented at the level of foreign ministers, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    Issues of cooperation and interaction between the Central Asian states and Japan at the international and regional levels were discussed on the agenda. The ways of development of transit and transport communications, ensuring regional security, digitalization, development of human resources, tourism and combating climate change are considered.

    In his speech Tileuberdi noted the importance of increasing cooperation in the field of investment and trade with reducing the negative impact of sanctions on the economy of Central Asia. The Kazakh delegation put forward a number of new initiatives, including the development of a Joint Action Plan to strengthen cooperation and coordination mechanisms in Central Asia. In addition, it was proposed to work out a list of joint investment projects on the basis of the Astana International Financial Center.

    The Japanese side, in turn, expressed readiness to further contribute to the sustainable development of the region by expanding bilateral and multilateral dialogue with Central Asian countries with an emphasis on the quality of growth.

    Following the results of the ministerial meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted. The next 10th anniversary meeting of this format will be held in Kazakhstan, since the chairmanship of the Dialogue will be transferred to our state from 2023.

    Minister Tileuberdi also held separate bilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The parties discussed the main directions and prospects of the expanded strategic partnership achieved between the countries over 30 years of diplomatic relations. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the international situation.

    Photo: gov.kz
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Japan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
    World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev talk over phone
    Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
    Popular
    1 December 25. Today's Birthdays
    2 December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament
    4 No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
    5 Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h