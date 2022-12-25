Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia–Japan Dialogue (DCAJ), in which Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were also represented at the level of foreign ministers, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Issues of cooperation and interaction between the Central Asian states and Japan at the international and regional levels were discussed on the agenda. The ways of development of transit and transport communications, ensuring regional security, digitalization, development of human resources, tourism and combating climate change are considered.

In his speech Tileuberdi noted the importance of increasing cooperation in the field of investment and trade with reducing the negative impact of sanctions on the economy of Central Asia. The Kazakh delegation put forward a number of new initiatives, including the development of a Joint Action Plan to strengthen cooperation and coordination mechanisms in Central Asia. In addition, it was proposed to work out a list of joint investment projects on the basis of the Astana International Financial Center.

The Japanese side, in turn, expressed readiness to further contribute to the sustainable development of the region by expanding bilateral and multilateral dialogue with Central Asian countries with an emphasis on the quality of growth.

Following the results of the ministerial meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted. The next 10th anniversary meeting of this format will be held in Kazakhstan, since the chairmanship of the Dialogue will be transferred to our state from 2023.

Minister Tileuberdi also held separate bilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The parties discussed the main directions and prospects of the expanded strategic partnership achieved between the countries over 30 years of diplomatic relations. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the international situation.

