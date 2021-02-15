Go to the main site
    Central Asia int’l centre to open on Kazakh-Uzbek border

    15 February 2021, 13:37

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM There are three checkpoints bridging Maktaraal district with the neighboring country. In particular, hundreds of cars and vehicles travel daily across the Atameken customs checkpoint, Syrdariya and Tselinny border checkpoints, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

    Maktaraal district borders on four districts, including Syrdarya and Jizak regions of Uzbekistan. Taking advantage of the geographic position it is crucial to create an international trading complex for the development of trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev charged to build the Central Asia international trade and economic cooperation centre. At the extended meeting of the Kazakh Government held on January 26 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to speed up building the centre. Trade and Industry Minister Bakhyt Sultanov paid a working visit to the region and surveyed trans-border checkpoints, surveyed possibilities for founding the international trading centre.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Turkestan region
