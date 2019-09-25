Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Central Asia becoming global stakeholder – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    25 September 2019, 10:10

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Addressing the UN General Assembly’s 74th session in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of the role and potential of the Central Asian region, Kazinform reports.

    «For decades, the Central Asian states had weak economic ties, which impeded their sustainable growth. Now, by sharing common interests and challenges, our region has entered a next stage of its development. In this respect, close and constructive political dialogue among all five regional countries will be instrumental for trade, economic, investment and people-to-people interaction. New opportunities have emerged for the region after the first informal consultations at the highest level held in our capital last year,» the Kazakh President said.

    In his words, Central Asia is becoming a global stakeholder, since the countries are linked with a common historic and cultural heritage, as well as, by a common future. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy of Central Asia, had a vital interest in further strengthening a mutually beneficial cooperation among all states.

    The Kazakh Leader also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan. «The situation in Afghanistan has a direct impact on our region. We hope that the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, assisted by all key stakeholders, will produce a lasting peace and prosperity for this country. Kazakhstan will continue to support the Afghan people to rebuild their nation. Enduring global and regional partnerships, long term investments and regional connectivity are vital to secure the peaceful future of this nation,» he noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UN President of Kazakhstan Central Asia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11