Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Centers of boxing, rhythmic gymnastics and martial arts unveiled in Nur-Sultan

    20 March 2021, 15:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The center of boxing, the center of rhythmic gymnastics and the center of martial arts have been unveiled in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as part of the Nauryz celebrations, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

    Attending the unveiling ceremony were deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken, head of the Physical Culture and Sports Department Samat Yergaliyev, as well as reps of local administration.

    It was revealed that up to 500 people can simultaneously train at the newly-unveiled boxing center. It was opened at the Astana Arena Sports Complex.

    The new rhythmic gymnastics center opened its doors at the Palace of Independence.

    As for the martial arts center, it has a total area of 650,000 square meters. It will offer training in eight non-Olympic sports, including jiu jitsu, sambo, kickboxing, and even qazaq kuresi.

    All trainings will be offered free to athletes of the Nur-Sultan city teams and local sports schools.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy