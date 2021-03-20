Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Centers of boxing, rhythmic gymnastics and martial arts unveiled in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 March 2021, 15:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The center of boxing, the center of rhythmic gymnastics and the center of martial arts have been unveiled in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as part of the Nauryz celebrations, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken, head of the Physical Culture and Sports Department Samat Yergaliyev, as well as reps of local administration.

It was revealed that up to 500 people can simultaneously train at the newly-unveiled boxing center. It was opened at the Astana Arena Sports Complex.

The new rhythmic gymnastics center opened its doors at the Palace of Independence.

As for the martial arts center, it has a total area of 650,000 square meters. It will offer training in eight non-Olympic sports, including jiu jitsu, sambo, kickboxing, and even qazaq kuresi.

All trainings will be offered free to athletes of the Nur-Sultan city teams and local sports schools.


