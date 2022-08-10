Qazaq TV
Center for support of families with disabled children unveiled in Nur-Sultan
10 August 2022 16:34

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A center for support of families with disabled children 'Bakytty Shanyrak' (Happy Home) opened its doors in Nur-Sultan today. This is the fourth center assisting families raising children with special needs, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the municipal administration.

The center is located on 60 Koshkarbayev Street. The center offers its help not only to children, but also to their mothers, mayor of the city Altay Kulginov says.

At the center, the mothers of disabled children will be able to undergo training and refresher courses and get a psychological help, support in further employment.

More than 600 disabled children have been assisted by the center to date.

«At the instruction of the Head of State, we pay much attention to the creation of comprehensive conditions for children with special needs. The network of rehabilitation centers has been significantly expanded in recent years. Thus, we have opened 15 centers which enabled us to assist almost 4,000 children with special needs. Earlier, we opened Assyl Miras, Orda, Balam-ai centers and Kamkorlyk Center on the ground of the Municipal Children’s Hospital No.1 where children diagnosed with ICP, autism, and Down’s syndrome undergo rehabilitation,» Altay Kulginov revealed in a recent Instagram post.


Photo: gov.kz




