Center for Extracorporeal Detoxification opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Center for Extracorporeal Detoxification has been opened at the Almaty City Clinical Hospital No.7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Center has the state-of-the-art equipment and applies the methods of extracorporeal detoxification and blood correction in patients in critical state.

The Center which is to treat infectious diseases will also provide training to doctors.