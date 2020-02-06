Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms established in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms has been established under the Presidential Administration, Kazinform has learnt from a Facebook account of Berik Uali, press secretary of the Head of State.

During the expanded government meeting on January 24, 2020 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the need to create such an institution.

The Center is headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration for Social and Economic Issues T. Suleimenov.

The Center joins well-known Kazakhstani experts in the field of economics and finance.

The main objective of the Center is to develop an unbiased examination and practical proposals for accelerated implementation of socio-economic reforms.