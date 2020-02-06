Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms established in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 February 2020, 11:07
Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms established in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms has been established under the Presidential Administration, Kazinform has learnt from a Facebook account of Berik Uali, press secretary of the Head of State.

During the expanded government meeting on January 24, 2020 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the need to create such an institution.

The Center is headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration for Social and Economic Issues T. Suleimenov.

The Center joins well-known Kazakhstani experts in the field of economics and finance.

The main objective of the Center is to develop an unbiased examination and practical proposals for accelerated implementation of socio-economic reforms.


President of Kazakhstan    Social support   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays