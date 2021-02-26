Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Celebrations of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s 150th anniversary officially kicked off in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 21:18
Celebrations of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s 150th anniversary officially kicked off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary of prominent Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev officially began in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the celebrations a concert devoted to the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, attended by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova.

photo

In her remarks, Mrs Raimkulova noted the poet’s exceptional role in Kazakh literature and culture.

«As an improviser, Zhambyl advanced to a higher level improvisational art. Aytys with his participation was exceptional in profoundness, charm, and story, making people to adore him. His works are not only a pride of Kazakh people, but also the pinnacle of world poetry,» she said.

photo

It was pointed out that the poems of Zhambyl are available in over 40 languages.

She also said that the further implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program will focus on large-scale work to promote the spiritual heritage of the Great Steppe and strengthening the sacred values of the country’s independence.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Culture and Sport   Nur-Sultan   Zhambyl 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See