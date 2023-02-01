Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Cees Bol takes 3rd in Saudi Tour stage 2

    1 February 2023, 09:34

    The very windy stage 2, from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks, with sand storms and echelons, ended with a sprint of some 40 riders. Cees Bol took the 3rd spot and secured the first podium place of the season for Astana Qazaqstan Team, Kazinform learned from the team's website.

    «It was a good day with the first echelons as well. We missed the first one but fortunately everything came back together and we were triggered by missing it. That’s why we were with more Astana riders in the good echelon. Davide Martinelli and myself, we felt immediately that we had good legs. Davide took control of our plan and decisions. I trusted him and that worked out very well. Artem Zakharov pulled a lot as well. I was well positioned in the final, My sprint went perfect but… two riders were just faster. The good thing to keep in mind: we were much better than yesterday, which gives us confidence for the rest of the week,» said Cees Bol.


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events