Cees Bol takes 3rd in Saudi Tour stage 2

The very windy stage 2, from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks, with sand storms and echelons, ended with a sprint of some 40 riders. Cees Bol took the 3rd spot and secured the first podium place of the season for Astana Qazaqstan Team, Kazinform learned from the team's website.

«It was a good day with the first echelons as well. We missed the first one but fortunately everything came back together and we were triggered by missing it. That’s why we were with more Astana riders in the good echelon. Davide Martinelli and myself, we felt immediately that we had good legs. Davide took control of our plan and decisions. I trusted him and that worked out very well. Artem Zakharov pulled a lot as well. I was well positioned in the final, My sprint went perfect but… two riders were just faster. The good thing to keep in mind: we were much better than yesterday, which gives us confidence for the rest of the week,» said Cees Bol.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com