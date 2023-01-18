Cees Bol signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team completes its transfer campaign, signing a one-year deal with the Dutch sprinter Cees Bol for the season of 2023, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s official website.

«I feel really good coming to Astana Qazaqstan Team. Obviously, we are already at the beginning of the new year and for me it is a great surprise that finally it ends in such a good way. I am so happy that I am here in this great team, and I can focus on building up to the new goals together with Astana. My main goal for this season is to get back to winning, taking some sprint opportunities and fighting for a win in any kind of races. But of course, with Mark Cavendish now in the team, another big goal for me will be to help him to fight for the success. I’d like to do some Classics to see how far I can reach together with the team. So, I am really looking forward to 2023», – said Cees Bol.

Cees Bol (27) is a fast sprinter, who scored several solid results during his four seasons in the UCI WorldTour. He won one-day race Danilith Nokere Koerse and a stage at Amgen Tour of California and Tour of Norway in 2019, a stage at Volta ao Algarve in 2020, a stage at Paris-Nice in 2021 and a stage at the Tour of Britain in 2022.

«Cees Bol is a powerful sprinter and first of all we would like to see him next to Mark Cavendish helping him in the bunch sprint. However, we know that Cees is a strong rider, and he can deliver some good results by himself. So, it is another strengthening of our sprinter’s group, which takes a visible shape. So, with this signing we are completing our transfer campaign and now all our thoughts are about the new season. We are at the start of our second training camp, two our rosters are in Australia and Argentina already, so everything is ready for a good start of 2023», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.





Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com