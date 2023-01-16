Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    CEC sums up Senate election results

    16 January 2023, 13:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has summed up the results of the Senate election held on January 14, Kazinform reports.

    According to Deputy Chairman of the CEC Konstantin Petrov, the election took place in all 17 regions as well as in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities. 3,167 deputies of the local maslikhats were included in the list of electors. 55 candidates vied for the senators’ seats.

    Following candidates gathered more than 50% of votes each, so they shall be deemed elected.

    Abai region – Kairat Tastekeyev

    Akmola region – Talgat Zhunussov

    Aktobe region – Amangeldy Nugmanov

    Almaty region – Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev

    Atyrau region – Alibek Nautiyev

    East Kazakhstan region – Shakarym Buktugutov

    West Kazakhstan region – Arman Utegulov

    Zhambyl region – Saken Arubayev

    Zhetysu region – Amangeldy Tolamissov

    Karaganda region – Serik Uteshev

    Kostanay region – Gauez Nurmukhambetov

    Kyzylorda region – Ruslan Rustemov

    Mangistau region – Bekbol Orynbassarov

    Pavlodar region – Ernur Aitkenov

    North Kazakhstan region – Gulmira Karimova

    Turkistan region – Murat Kadyrbek

    Ulytau region – Sovetbek Medebayev

    Astana city – Bibigul Zhexenbay

    Almaty city – Zhanna Assanova

    Shymkent city – Nurlan Beknazarov

    As the CEC Chairman Assylbek Smagulov noted, no complaints were received from the territorial election commissions and electors on violation of the Constitutional Law «On Elections».

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Senate Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
    EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
    ATP updated ranking released
    Popular
    1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
    2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
    3 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
    4 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
    5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE