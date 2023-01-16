CEC sums up Senate election results

16 January 2023, 13:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has summed up the results of the Senate election held on January 14, Kazinform reports.

According to Deputy Chairman of the CEC Konstantin Petrov, the election took place in all 17 regions as well as in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities. 3,167 deputies of the local maslikhats were included in the list of electors. 55 candidates vied for the senators’ seats.

Following candidates gathered more than 50% of votes each, so they shall be deemed elected.

Abai region – Kairat Tastekeyev

Akmola region – Talgat Zhunussov

Aktobe region – Amangeldy Nugmanov

Almaty region – Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev

Atyrau region – Alibek Nautiyev

East Kazakhstan region – Shakarym Buktugutov

West Kazakhstan region – Arman Utegulov

Zhambyl region – Saken Arubayev

Zhetysu region – Amangeldy Tolamissov

Karaganda region – Serik Uteshev

Kostanay region – Gauez Nurmukhambetov

Kyzylorda region – Ruslan Rustemov

Mangistau region – Bekbol Orynbassarov

Pavlodar region – Ernur Aitkenov

North Kazakhstan region – Gulmira Karimova

Turkistan region – Murat Kadyrbek

Ulytau region – Sovetbek Medebayev

Astana city – Bibigul Zhexenbay

Almaty city – Zhanna Assanova

Shymkent city – Nurlan Beknazarov

As the CEC Chairman Assylbek Smagulov noted, no complaints were received from the territorial election commissions and electors on violation of the Constitutional Law «On Elections».