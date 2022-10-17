17 October 2022, 12:38

CEC registers Zhiguli Dairabayev as candidate for President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has registered Zhiguli Dairabayev as the candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Zhiguli Dairabayev’s candidacy was nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Party on October 4, 2022.

The CEC issued a resolution as per which Dairabayev’s candidacy fully complies with the Constitution and election legislation.

«In accordance with the protocols of the territorial election commissions, the accredited agents gathered signatures of 125,081 citizens in all 20 regions of the country. 122,246 signatures have been verified, of which 119,975 have been recognized as reliable,» member of the CEC Assylbek Smagulov said.

Earlier, the CEC has registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Meiran Kazhyken as the presidential candidates.