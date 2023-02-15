Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

CEC registers Respublica Party's candidates for Majilis elections

15 February 2023, 16:48
CEC registers Respublica Party's candidates for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission has registered Respublica Party's list of candidates for the Majilis elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The list includes eight women, young people, and people with disabilities, making up 34.8% of the list of 23 candidates,» said Shavkat Utemissov, a member of the CEC.

Notably, Respublica Party did not contest the Majilis elections on January 10, 2021.

Notably, two candidates Darkhan Imashev and Olzhas Sultanov have been withdrawn from Respublica Party's list of candidates for the Majilis elections.

The Party presented its documents to the Central Election Commission in February.


Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News