Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections

    11 February 2023, 13:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission has registered candidates for the Majilis elections from the People's Party of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The People's Party of Kazakhstan submitted its party list of 52 people, 32.7% of whom are women, young people, and 17 people with disabilities,» said Shavkat Utemissov, a member of the CEC.

    He went on to say that all the people included in the list meet the requirements of the Constitution and Constitutional Law on Elections.

    Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold the elections of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats on March 19 this year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan on transfer of sentenced persons
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with France on assistance in criminal cases
    President signs changes simplifying procedure of labor dispute and conflict settlement
    CEC registers Respublica Party's candidates for Majilis elections
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022