Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections

11 February 2023, 13:13
CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission has registered candidates for the Majilis elections from the People's Party of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The People's Party of Kazakhstan submitted its party list of 52 people, 32.7% of whom are women, young people, and 17 people with disabilities,» said Shavkat Utemissov, a member of the CEC.

He went on to say that all the people included in the list meet the requirements of the Constitution and Constitutional Law on Elections.

Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold the elections of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats on March 19 this year.


Related news
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan on transfer of sentenced persons
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with France on assistance in criminal cases
President signs changes simplifying procedure of labor dispute and conflict settlement
Теги:
Read also
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News