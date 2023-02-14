Go to the main site
    CEC registers party list of Baitaq ‘Green’ Party

    14 February 2023, 17:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Baitaq ‘Green’ Party for the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    CEC member Sabila Mustafina revealed that the list consists of 18 candidates nominated by the party, including female candidates, youth and people with disabilities covering 38,9 per cent.

    The CEC will check whether the candidates fit all requirements and conform to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the constitutional law of the country.

    CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov extended his congratulations to the leadership and members of the Baitaq political party on the registration of the party list.

    Recall that Kazakhstan will elect new composition of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on March 19.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

