Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

CEC registers party list of Baitaq ‘Green’ Party

14 February 2023, 17:22
CEC registers party list of Baitaq ‘Green’ Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Baitaq ‘Green’ Party for the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

CEC member Sabila Mustafina revealed that the list consists of 18 candidates nominated by the party, including female candidates, youth and people with disabilities covering 38,9 per cent.

The CEC will check whether the candidates fit all requirements and conform to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the constitutional law of the country.

CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov extended his congratulations to the leadership and members of the Baitaq political party on the registration of the party list.

Recall that Kazakhstan will elect new composition of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on March 19.


Related news
February 25. Today's Birthdays
Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Cup in Wheelchair Tennis
Turkish rescuers keen on learning from Kazakh colleagues
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Cottbus World Cup in Germany
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated at Open 13 Provence semis
Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships
Kazakhstan’s Bublik sails into Open 13 Provence semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News