    CEC registers opposition candidate for presidential elections

    20 October 2022, 19:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Auyesbayev has been registered as a candidate for the 2022 early presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nurlan Auyesbayev was nominated as a presidential candidate by the National Social and Democratic Party.

    According to the protocols of the territorial election commissions, signatures of 120,908 citizens supporting Auyesbayev as a presidential candidate were collected in all 15 regions. Of the 120,908 verified, 119,197 were recognized as authentic.

    The country is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

