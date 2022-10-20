20 October 2022, 19:39
CEC registers opposition candidate for presidential elections
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Auyesbayev has been registered as a candidate for the 2022 early presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Nurlan Auyesbayev was nominated as a presidential candidate by the National Social and Democratic Party.
According to the protocols of the territorial election commissions, signatures of 120,908 citizens supporting Auyesbayev as a presidential candidate were collected in all 15 regions. Of the 120,908 verified, 119,197 were recognized as authentic.
The country is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.
