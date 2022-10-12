Go to the main site
    CEC registers Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as presidential candidate

    12 October 2022, 16:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh incumbent Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was registered as a presidential candidate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman, signatures of 399,809 citizens in support of Tokayev as a presidential candidate were collected in all regions. Of the 141,045 verified, 140,167 were recognized as authentic.

    Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission accepted papers of 12 presidential candidates, of whom five have already passed the State language test, while another two will have their tests today.

    Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022. Candidates must have Kazakh citizenship by birth, higher education, and be a resident of Kazakhstan for the last 15 years. He must be at least 40 years old

    Adlet Seilkhanov

