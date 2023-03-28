Go to the main site
    CEC registers elected deputies of Majilis

    28 March 2023, 16:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Central Election Commission has registered the deputies of the Majilis of parliament of 8th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The newly elected deputies received the certificates and badges.

    According to Mukhtar Yerman, the Secretary of the Central Election Commission, the six political parties presented their documents to the CEC on March 27-28, 2023.

    CEC Chair Nurlan Abdirov said that all 98 deputies were elected on the basis of direct suffrage, that is, directly by citizens.

    Kazakhstan held the elections to the Majilis of parliament and malikhats on March 19, 2023.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
