CEC registers 7 more observers in early Majilis elections

15 February 2023, 16:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission accredited seven more foreign observers in the early elections of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament set to take place March 19 this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to CEC Chairman Mukhtar Yerman, 72 observers from six foreign countries and three international organizations have so far been officially registered. The Foreign Ministry submitted candidatures of seven more observers from Armenia, Georgia, and France, he added.

«Candidatures of the ambassador and diplomats to observe the parliamentary elections were submitted from France,» he explained.

Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold the early elections to the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.


