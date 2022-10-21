Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    CEC refuses to register Bakyt Zhanabayev as candidate for President of Kazakhstan

    21 October 2022, 18:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has not registered Bakyt Zhanabayev as the candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    «In accordance with the protocols of the territorial election commissions, the accredited agents gathered signatures of 58,889 citizens. 4,054 signatures have been recognized as reliable. This is only 1% of the total number of voters. Thus, the candidate does not comply with paragraph 2 of the Article 56 of the Constitutional Law «On elections» on the number of signatures required,» member of the CEC Sabila Mustafina said.

    The members of the CEC voted not to register Bakyt Zhanabayev as the candidate for the President of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
    President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
    19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050