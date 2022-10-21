Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CEC refuses to register Bakyt Zhanabayev as candidate for President of Kazakhstan
21 October 2022, 18:56

CEC refuses to register Bakyt Zhanabayev as candidate for President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has not registered Bakyt Zhanabayev as the candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«In accordance with the protocols of the territorial election commissions, the accredited agents gathered signatures of 58,889 citizens. 4,054 signatures have been recognized as reliable. This is only 1% of the total number of voters. Thus, the candidate does not comply with paragraph 2 of the Article 56 of the Constitutional Law «On elections» on the number of signatures required,» member of the CEC Sabila Mustafina said.

The members of the CEC voted not to register Bakyt Zhanabayev as the candidate for the President of Kazakhstan.


